Shell invests $5M in Southern University to expand STEM and student success

Expand Sean Gasser

Shell is investing $5 million in Southern University to advance student success and expand STEM opportunities.

The funding reflects Shell’s commitment to education, workforce development and Louisiana’s future industrial talent.

Shell’s support will also strengthen Southern’s chemical engineering program, including upgrades to the Unit Operations Lab, providing students with the skills and experience to become competitive scientists, engineers and innovators. Through this initiative, Shell is empowering students, enhancing curriculum and infrastructure and reinforcing Louisiana’s talent pipeline in science and engineering fields.

For more information, visit shell.us.