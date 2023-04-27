Setpoint, Baker Hughes partner for Masoneilan port value series

Setpoint Integrated Solutions has partnered with Baker Hughes for the Masoneilan™ 21000 Series Single Port Valve, designed for a variety of applications.

The Masoneilan™ 21000 Series Control Valve provides process stability under some of the most adverse conditions and is field proven with thousands of units installed in plants around the world, according to Setpoint.

The 21000 Series is a heavy duty, post guided, single port control valve that can be configured with Lo-dB™/anti-cavitation trim, a bellows sealed or cryogenic bonnet and has optimum control performance for a wide range of process control applications. Additional features include a field-reversible actuator that utilizes a rolling diaphragm that helps reduce friction and wear.

Customer benefits include reduced noise levels, an extended life cycle between repairs and ultimately a lower cost of ownership.

Setpoint has 10 stocking and valve assembly/testing/repair locations from Texas to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

For more information, visit setpointis.com, or call (225) 753-3290.