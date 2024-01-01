RTI Upstream uses slug catcher to aid in pipeline cleanup

RTI Upstream, a subsidiary of Refined Technologies, has introduced slug catcher cleaning technology to aid in the transportation of multiphase flow of O&G, which institutes keeping the slug catcher online by segregating the new section from the old and making isolations where necessary to maintain gas flow.

RTI Upstream’s strategies use cleaning methods that reduce downtime, eliminate shut-ins and reduce carbon emissions. The company recently worked with Shell and another client to debottleneck the Mars corridor in the GoM through the cleaning of a critical slug catcher. The project centered around a massive, 500-foot long, 12,500-bl slug catcher positioned at the end of the Mars corridor, which is connected to Shell’s Mars, Olympus, Ursa and Vito assets funneled together by the West Delta-143 transfer station. The slug catcher had a known buildup of asphaltenes within the system and posed a real threat to the design capacity of the catcher; it experienced as much as a 30% reduction in capacity because of this buildup.

The project was completed within the four-day window and allowed upstream assets to operate at full capacity for the duration of the clean. Nearly 400 bls of foulant were removed from the slug catcher.

