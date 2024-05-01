ROCKWOOL introduces first stone wool insulation with corrosion inhibitor

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation introduces its ProRox® PS 965 with corrosion-resistant technology (CR-Tech), the industry’s first stone wool insulation with a built-in corrosion inhibitor.

The proprietary CR-Tech corrosion inhibitor shields plant piping against CUI by creating a protective barrier between the pipe’s outer wall and the insulation’s inner surface.

CR-Tech is embedded into the inner surface of ProRox PS 965 mandrel wound pipe sections, right where the insulation touches the pipe. When water reaches the inner insulation surface, the inhibitor activates to form a thin protective layer that shields the pipe from contact with water.

CR-Tech is combined with the proprietary, award-winning water-repellent technology WR-TechTM, which minimizes water absorption in the insulation. The result is a state-of-the-art solution that delivers superior corrosion protection and water repellency in one, robust, versatile performance beyond corrosion inhibition and ease of installation.

For more information, visit rti.rockwool.com/crtech.