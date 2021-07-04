RedGuard launches virtual remote tours for customer convenience

RedGuard recently launched virtual tours of its production and fabrication centers. This customer-centric innovation uses the same technology employed by many real estate companies, with the ability to see a 360-degree view of each area, a bird's-eye view of the facility and videos with key company personnel.

Customers and prospects can now view both the production center and the fabrication center in Wichita; the production center and the distribution/service center in New Iberia, Louisiana; and the Baytown, Texas, distribution/service center. Potential virtual visitors simply visit the company online and fill in some basic information to get immediate access to view the sites.

For more information or to take a virtual tour of RedGuard facilities, visit www.redguard.com or call (316) 554-9000.