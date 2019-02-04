QMax launches redesigned QMax FTS Gen 2

QMax Industries recently redesigned its flagship product, QMax FTS, to be even more efficient and effective. This new design is also a step in a direction that will truly advance the way steam tracing is installed. The QMax FTS Gen 2 offers consistent results when the goal is:

Process temperature maintenance.

Minimum pipe wall temperature maintenance.

Light-duty process heat-up.

Critical process freeze protection.

