QMax launches redesigned QMax FTS Gen 2

QMax Industries recently redesigned its flagship product, QMax FTS, to be even more efficient and effective. This new design is also a step in a direction that will truly advance the way steam tracing is installed. The QMax FTS Gen 2 offers consistent results when the goal is:

  • Process temperature maintenance.
  • Minimum pipe wall temperature maintenance.
  • Light-duty process heat-up.
  • Critical process freeze protection.

For more information, visit www.qmaxindustries.com or call (704) 643-7299.

