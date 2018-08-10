QMax Industries now provides fabricated Carbon Steel Tracing.

QMax Industries' QMax CST (Carbon Steel Tracing) is SA178 Gr A boiler tubing formed to a 1-inch-by-2.25- inch rectangle and contoured on one side to match the outside diameter of the process pipe. Specifically designed for long-run hot oil tracing, it can be pre-fabricated to customer specializations/drawings, or it can be provided as parts and pieces to be fabricated in the field. QMax also provides process pipe fabrication, so the QMax CST can be pre-installed on the pipe in the shop instead of the field, saving time and money on capital projects. This new capability allows QMax to offer more to its customers to help streamline project execution.

For more information, visit www. qmaxindustries.com or call (704) 643-7299.