Pure Safety Group unveils latest self-retracting lifelines

Pure Safety Group recently unveiled a new lineup of three self-retracting lifelines (SRLs). The SRLs, which meet OSHA standards, exceed ANSI standards and will be CSA-certified, include the GR11, GR6 and GR6 Tie-Back, all under Pure Safety Group's Guardian Fall Protection brand. The SRLs feature HPME (high-modulus polyethylene) webbing, which is lightweight and highly resistant to cuts and abrasion. The SRLs are designed for use in personal fall arrest and restraint applications, which prevent workers from reaching the leading edge of a fall hazard.

The Guardian SRLs have a minimum web-breaking load of 5,000 pounds and are 3,600-pound gate-rated. All are manufactured in Houston.

For more information, visit www.pure safetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.