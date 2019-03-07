Pure Safety Group launches next-generation harnesses

Pure Safety Group (PSG) has unveiled its Guardian Fall Protection S1 safety harness. The S1 is the first in a series of innovative new harnesses designed with three levels of features for various real-life work scenarios. All harnesses meet OSHA standards, exceed ANSI standards and are CSA-certified.

The S1 Harness is designed with water-resistant contrasting core webbing, label cover and impact indicators for easy inspection, dual lanyard keepers and durable rubber web keepers. The S1 features steel hardware that includes a three-bar torso adjustment for quick and proper fitting, various connection-point options for use in multiple applications and a chest strap captivation for performance.

Building on the S1 harness, the S3 harness and the S5 harness will launch in the first quarter of 2019.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.