Precision Refractory Services, GMTS open warehouse

Precision Refractory Services and Global Mechanical Turnaround Services (GMTS), both Bartlett Group companies, recently opened a new 23,000 square foot warehouse in Baytown, Texas.

The site is strategically located on Interstate Highway I-10 just outside Houston, with easy access to key Gulf Coast locations and shipping opportunities. The building was designed with expansion in mind, to accommodate future growth. There is ample acreage to add shop space and an additional structure behind the existing building.

The new location allows both the refractory and mechanical service lines the ability to further support clients’ needs by increasing its capabilities to perform both vessel and pipe fabrication/repair. The shop was strategically designed with efficiency and convenience in mind in order to optimize the capabilities of supporting its clients. This includes easy access for semitrucks with up to a 53-foot trailer and two overhead, roll-up doors located on each side of the facility allowing trucks to enter and exit the building with any type of equipment. It also provides an overhead crane for fabrication needs.

For more information, visit bartlettgrp.com.