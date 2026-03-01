Precast defense: Denso’s Viscotaq system delivers a watertight seal

Expand Denso’s Viscotaq® system delivers a flexible, watertight seal for precast concrete joints, protecting structures from infiltration and extending service life.

Denso offers its Viscotaq® Precast Structure Sealing System, designed to deliver a durable, flexible, watertight seal for precast concrete structures and manholes.

The system prevents liquid, gas and contaminant infiltration, helping extend service life while reducing maintenance and repair costs.

Engineered to combat water intrusion at seams and joints, the system features Denso’s Viscotaq visco-elastic, non shrinking materials, including Visco Mastic®, Visco Sealant® and Visco Wrap® or Viscotaq EZ Wrap. For smooth precast sections, Visco Mastic is applied as a thick bead between concrete sections, forming a continuous seal when compressed. For existing joints, Visco Sealant fills voids and is over wrapped with Visco Wrap.

Viscotaq materials are self-healing and provide permanent wetting and elasticity, maintaining seal integrity under stress or settlement. The system requires minimal surface preparation, adheres instantly without primer and is UV-resistant, non-toxic, solventfree and resistant to harsh soils, freeze-thaw cycles and wide temperature ranges.

Commonly used for box culverts, manholes, chambers and vaults, the Viscotaq system adapts to any configuration without shrinking, creating a long-lasting barrier against infiltration while enabling efficient field installation and repairs.

For more information, visit densona.com.