PPG's PMC business launches virtual tech service tool

Because social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines have changed customer interactions, PPG's protective and marine coatings (PMC) business has launched a new way to provide the expert service customers have come to expect, while maintaining a safe working environment.

PPG's VirtualTECH, a new technical service tool.

Through VirtualTECH, PMC customers can now meet with PPG technical service team members for a one-on-one, "on-site" visit. The simple-to-use, virtual tool allows customers to schedule a remote appointment with a PMC technical service representative. Customers can use VirtualTECH to discuss a variety of topics, including project startups, routine project inspections, troubleshooting and best practices.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].