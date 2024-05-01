Power Storage Solutions introduces CyberPower SE450G1 UPS

Power Storage Solutions introduces the CyberPower SE450G1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), ensuring safeguarded electronics during power events.

With surge protection against voltage spikes and simulated sine wave output for efficient battery backup, this UPS is ideal for smaller electronics that are mission critical. The sleek design conceals a powerful system with a 16-year design life and a three-year warranty. Featuring GreenPower™ High-Efficiency Design, it reduces power consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice. The transformer-spaced outlets accommodate large plugs without sacrificing access to other outlets.

