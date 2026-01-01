New synthetic rope puller boosts MISTRAS’ tethered ILI program

MISTRAS Group’s Onstream Pipeline Inspection division now offers in-house Synthetic Rope Puller support for its tethered in-line inspections (ILI), giving customers an additional option when considering bidirectional or monodirectional inspection methods.

The system delivers a pull capability of up to 40,000 pounds and improves the ability to navigate tighter bends and extend inspection distances, which in turn can reduce the number of required excavations. The Synthetic Rope Puller also ensures there is no impact on the pipe’s internal surface when negotiating tight bends under load, and having the capability fully in-house helps streamline scheduling and mobilization.

Supported by the company’s extensive experience completing hundreds of tethered inspections each year, this new capability further expands MISTRAS’ industry-leading tethered ILI toolbox. The program includes a dedicated fleet of bidirectional tethered tools ranging from 3 to 18 inches in diameter, as well as 4- to 18-inch tools equipped with ultra-high-resolution Tristream magnetic flux leakage, caliper and inertial measurement units. MISTRAS also maintains the ability to tether monodirectional tools up to 36 inches in diameter, offering comprehensive flexibility across a wide range of inspection needs.

For more information, visit mistrasgroup.com.