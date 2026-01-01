New portable water tower from Rain for Rent offers easy on-site water access

Rain for Rent has introduced its new portable Water Tower, a self-contained stand tower designed for easy transport and rapid setup.

Towed like a conventional trailer, it can be erected in minutes by one person using its built-in, engine-driven hydraulic system.

Compliant with Interstate Commerce Commission, DOT and Motor Carrier 306 safety regulations, the 12,000-gal tower provides a reliable water source for construction sites. It features a 10-inch discharge, 12-foot-2-inch clearance, a self-contained 5 HP hydraulic system and a three-part leg design that ensures safe, even lifting. With a 25,000-pound axle capacity and compact footprint, the tower is easy to transport and operate.

Optional accessories include a Spillguard, portable generator, light tower and level gauge.

