New Carboline coating combines fire resistance and traceability

Carboline has introduced Thermo-Sorb® HB, a two-component, highbuild, elastomeric intumescent coating engineered for both field and shop application.

Designed to protect interior and exterior structural steel for up to 3.5 hours of fire resistance, Thermo-Sorb HB delivers exceptional durability and flexibility for demanding construction environments.

Formulated with patented elastomeric intumescent technology, the solvent-based coating resists damage during handling, transport and installation. It also offers a fast cure time, achieving weather resistance within just one hour to support accelerated open-frame construction schedules.

Thermo-Sorb HB meets or exceeds UL/ULC 263 (ASTM E119) and CAN/ULC-S101 testing standards, and is listed for use on wide flange columns, tube columns, pipe columns and restrained or unrestrained beams under both maximum load and limit states design conditions.

Adding to its performance advantages, Thermo-Sorb HB incorporates Optifire® taggant technology, which provides real-time traceability and warranty protection. The unique Optifire pigments remain detectable throughout the product’s service life, from wet and dry film stages to the final char, ensuring long-term verification and quality assurance.

For more information, visit carboline.com.