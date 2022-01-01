Nationwide Boiler offers three new firetube boilers

Nationwide Boiler has three new 200-horsepower, 200-psi design, Superior package firetube boilers available for quick ship and immediate needs.

These skid-mounted boilers are a 2-pass wetback design and include XID boiler tubes for better heat transfer, higher efficiency and a smaller physical footprint. Each boiler is equipped with a Webster low-NOx burner capable of firing natural gas or No. 2 oil, and a NEMA 4 control panel with a Fireye burner management system and Allen-Bradley combustion control system. Each boiler was built to comply with VHA Boiler and Plant Safety Device Testing, Fourth Edition.

All three boilers are in stock and available for purchase now.

For more information, contact Nationwide at (800) 227-1996 or info@nationwideboiler.com.