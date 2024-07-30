Nationwide Boiler expands inventory with 7 new Hurst package firetube boilers

Nationwide Boiler has ramped up their in-stock boiler inventory with the addition of 7 new Hurst package firetube boilers.

With equipment nearing completion, the boilers range in size from 150 to 1,000 HP, are designed at 250 psig, and offer an expedited option when an immediate solution is required.

While the balance of Nationwide’s stock boiler inventory includes new and used, complete package boiler systems, these 7 firetube boilers are unique in that they offer a more flexible solution. Built complete less the burner, they allow Nationwide Boiler to support projects that require a boiler only, burner only, or a complete boiler/burner package.

Burners are also in-stock, and customers can select the low or ultra-low NOx burner of choice based on their unique application requirements. Burners will be installed at the factory and prior to delivery of equipment for projects that require a complete packaged system.

Contact Nationwide Boiler today at 800-227-1996 or email info@nationwideboiler.com for more information.

Find additional in-stock boilers and rental boiler equipment at www.nationwideboiler.com.