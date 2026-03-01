Mustang Sampling unveils complete biogas skid solutions

Expand Mustang Sampling’s Waste Gas and Dehydration Skids provide an integrated solution for conditioning, measuring and preparing biogas streams for RNG and processing applications.

Mustang Sampling has introduced its Waste Gas Skid and Dehydration Skid, engineered to manage, condition and prepare biogas streams for processing and RNG applications.

These skid systems are designed for high-H2S and moisture-rich waste gas streams from landfills, dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants and other anaerobic digesters.

The Mustang Waste Gas Skid safely controls and conditions incoming waste gas. Constructed primarily of stainless steel, it resists corrosion while providing durability and safety. A venturi flow measurement device ensures accurate gas volume readings, and a dedicated pneumatic manifold simplifies valve operation while reducing installation complexity. Pressure, differential pressure and temperature transmitters support precise monitoring and process control.

The Mustang Dehydration Skid removes moisture and free liquids from raw biogas, preventing pipeline contamination, protecting downstream equipment and preserving hydrocarbons for accurate measurement. Gas flows through stainless-steel piping into a tower-style dehydration system before transitioning to carbon steel piping. Optional pressure boosting ensures reliable delivery to analytical devices and processing equipment. Together, these skid systems provide a complete solution for biogas handling — ensuring safe, reliable operation, precise measurement and preparation of waste gas streams for RNG production.

