Mustang Sampling adds CertiThruProbe Extractor to pipeline probe line

Mustang Sampling introduces the CertiThruProbe™ Sample Extractor, an innovation for wet gas sampling.

Engineered with a cylindrical crossflow filter to reduce differential pressure and a hollow Teflon® filter to block liquids and particulates, the CertiThruProbe ensures only clean, dry gas reaches the analyzer. Based on the Bernoulli Principle of Fluid Dynamics, the probe accelerates gas flow through a direct path while leaving liquids behind, minimizing corrosion, measurement errors and maintenance costs.

Available in 4-, 7-, 9- and 12-inch lengths, the CertiThruProbe provides continuous, reliable gas analysis and integrates seamlessly with Mustang’s Analytically Accurate® portfolio, including the Pony® Probe Enclosure and Mustang® Sample Conditioning Systems, to create a complete API 14.1-compliant sampling solution.

For more information, visit mustangsampling.com.