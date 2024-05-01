MSA Safety has new connected solutions that make it easier to access and use data to help increase safety compliance, protect people and infrastructures and reduce emissions.

Expand MSA Safety showcases the power of data in HVAC-R technology

One feature is the Parasense Connected Platform, a cloud-based system designed for low-level leak detection, refrigerant tracking and managing compliance. Other MSA systems include:

MSA Chillgard® 5000 Monitor and Bacharach® Multi-Zone Gas Monitor: Both provide 24/7 remote leak monitoring, data analytics and are aspirated detection systems, meaning air is pulled from strategically placed sample points and into the unit where sensors measure the concentration of refrigerant in the air and trigger alerts if a leak is detected. The Chillgard 5000 offers solutions for the HVAC market, while the Multi-Zone unit offers solutions for refrigeration applications.

MSA FieldServer™ Gateways: These gateways enable users to connect with their detection devices and deliver realtime insights to help improve products, processes and production.

MSA Grid: This cloud-based software, featuring the FieldVEU app, provides users instant access to data and sends notifications on device functionality.

