MSA Safety announces newest industrial head protection solution: The V-Gard H2™ safety helmet

MSA Safety, Inc. announces its latest innovation in head protection, the V-Gard H2™ Safety Helmet.

As the newest head protection solution available within MSA Safety’s iconic V-Gard® head protection line, the V-Gard H2 Helmet brings together features of the world’s most popular and most recognized industrial helmet system with new features, including the Mips® brain protection system for industrial safety helmets.

“The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet extends MSA Safety’s position as the leader in industrial head protection with new innovations and added lateral protection for particular applications,” said Greg Martin, MSA Safety Senior Vice President, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “We’ve made it easy for our customers to comply with regulatory guidance and safety requirements by continuing to build out our V-Gard line. We’re offering customers highly customizable and versatile helmet options for use across a wide variety of industrial areas and applications, and we’re proud MSA designs and innovates to meet a broad range of customer needs.”

The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet is designed to meet the impact requirements related to ANSI Z89.1 Type II certification, the U.S. standard established to help protect workers from a wide variety of hazards. These include lateral and side impacts to the head, such as from slips, trips or falls, which U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics site as a cause for full time construction workers missing at least one day of work annually.

The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet features the option to include the Mips brain protection system for industrial safety helmets that can help to reduce the risk of brain trauma injuries. The Mips safety system is a low-friction layer inside the helmet that is designed to move slightly in the event of an impact to the helmet. The system adds another layer of protection intended to help reduce the risk of brain trauma by redirecting rotational energies in the event of certain angled or lateral impacts to the helmet, such as during slips, trips and falls.

"Traumatic brain injuries pose a significant threat for those in industrial industries. The launch of V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet in partnership with MSA is a milestone in helping to address the danger of TBIs that is faced across the industry,” says Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips. “Mips is proud to partner with MSA, a global PPE leader, to further amplify our mission to lead the world to safer helmets.”

“Head protection isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, and extending our industrialhead protection offerings to meet a wider range of applications and standards furthers our mission of helping to keep people safe at work,” Martin said. “Our partnership with Mips only enhances the solutions that we’re able to provide to our customers.”

Additional features of the V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet include the integrated 4-point chinstrap and extensive accessory compatibility with nearly all V-Gard H1™ and V-Gard accessories. The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet is available in vented and non-vented options, as well as a wide variety of colors. A wide variety of logo and customization options are also available for the helmets.

The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet is currently available in the United States.

To learn more about the V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet, visit us.msasafety.com.