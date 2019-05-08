MSA launches new V-SERIES harness line

MSA's new V-SERIESTM harness.

MSA recently launched its new V-SERIESTM full-body harness line for fall protection: V-FLEX, V-FIT and V-FORM -- each designed for comfort and differing needs.

With V-SERIES, users can focus on their work instead of their harnesses. The exclusive racing-style buckle eliminates the need for chest straps, creating a closer, more comfortable harness. An athletic cut contours the harness to the body for increased upper-torso mobility. Pull-down adjustment allows wearers to easily and quickly make adjustments to get the right fit.

The V-SERIES harness line is suitable for use in multiple work-at-height applications in industries such as construction, general industry, and oil and gas.

For more information, visit www.msa safety.com/vseriesfallprotection or call (800) 672-2222.