Mesa ETP’s FlexCore to reduce ground storage tank emissions

The O&G industry is taking a significant step toward reducing emissions and addressing environmental concerns with FlexCore™ Liquid Mounted Seal with Armor Fabric™, which targets emissions from above ground storage tanks.

Developed by Mesa ETP, FlexCore offers a remarkable improvement over existing technologies by significantly reducing emissions while ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Mesa ETP FlexCore™ Liquid Mounted Seal is a patent-pending engineered solution that uses tougher-than-steel Armor Fabric™ to provide industry-best emission control, durability, application flexibility and ease of installation.

"By combining the reliability and lifespan of mechanical shoe seals with the superior emission control performance of liquid mounted seals, Mesa ETP Flex-Core™ Liquid Mounted Seal sets a new industry standard," said Adam Vance, Mesa ETP business innovation manager. "By providing a reliable and long-lasting liquid mounted seal product, we aim to empower the industry to meet its emission reduction goals while ensuring enhanced fire safety and ease of installation."

