Mesa ETP premieres new product for sticky crude oils

Mesa Engineered Tank Products is pleased to announce the production of a new product designed to help storage tank owners that work with sticky stored products, the Mesa ETP Bubble Seal Wiper Tip.

The Mesa ETP Bubble Seal Wiper Tip is a proven secondary seal profile used in the industry for years, now combined with the custom design features of the WG Seals product line. The lower profile contact area of the extrusion along with the seal’s compression forces gives the seal excellent performance characteristics in various petroleum products, particularly sticky crude oil or other sticky residue products.

The Mesa ETP Bubble Seal Wiper Tip features a user-friendly installation with no welding or flame cutting required. Our new product can be installed in either vertical or horizontal position and is comprised of a PVC/Nitrile blend for superior chemical resistance. The Mesa ETP Bubble Seal Wiper Tip‘s durable & lower profile surface area contact provides excellent performance in petroleum above ground storage tanks. The Mesa Seal ETP Bubble Wiper Tip is best suited for applications with sticky stored products and meets EPA and API guidelines.

