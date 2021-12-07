MELTRIC announces the release of RETTBOX® S electromagnetic self-ejection plug and receptacle

MELTRIC Corporation announced the release of RETTBOX® S, a new electromagnetic self-ejection plug and receptacle.

The RETTBOX® S is a professional use, load-breaking, self-ejecting compact plug and receptacle designed to provide power to vehicles and onboard equipment requiring electricity.

Features and benefits of RETTBOX® S include:

20-30 A ratings and voltage configurations ranging from 110 VAC - 480VAC

MELTRIC’s signature feature, Decontactor™ Technology; a specialized electrical connector with push-button circuit disconnection that combines the safety and functionality of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle in one device

Reinforced thermoplastic for durability and protection against impacts (IK01), UVs, temperature variations (40°F/+140°F), and high electrical isolation as well as a swivel lid that guarantees IP54 ingress protection.

Easy mounting of the RETTBOX® S makes assembly, use, and maintenance easy providing both time and cost savings for the vehicle body converter as well as the end-user.

MELTRIC manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices. While Technor specializes in electrical solutions for potentially explosive atmospheres.

