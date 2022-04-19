MELTRIC announces new product release of DSN100 plug and receptacle

MELTRIC announces DSN100, a new 100 A plug and receptacle.

This new model is a Switch-Rated, 100 A, 600 VAC plug and receptacle fitted with DECONTACTOR™ technology for peak performance and user safety. MELTRIC’s DECONTACTOR™ Technology allows their Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles to be safely connected and disconnected under full load, up to 200A and 100 hp, in wet or dry conditions. They combine the safety and functionality of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle in one device.

Features and benefits of DSN100 include:

• 100 Amp, 600 VAC

• Horsepower Ratings of:

5 hp @ 120 V 1Ø

20 hp @ 240 V 3Ø

10 hp @ 240 V 1Ø

50 hp @ 480 V 3Ø

20 hp @ 208 V 3Ø

50 hp @ 600 V 3Ø

• Type 4X/IP69/IP69K environmental ratings

The DSN100 will be available starting April 19, 2022. Contact your local representative for specific pricing. For more information on this new product, visit meltric.com