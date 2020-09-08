Mahaffey Gateway: Scan employees fast for safer work

Mahaffey Fabric Structures has introduced Mahaffey Gateway, a process that enables employees to enter work every day while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

When employees enter each day, the structure is fitted with anywhere from two to eight lanes that guide them through an assembly line with clear 6-foot social distancing directions. Each employee is scanned by an infrared thermal camera, and results are produced in under 3 seconds. The structures are also completely air-controlled with their own HVAC systems, further ensuring accurate readings. Scans can process 20 people per minute, meaning 200 people can enter in just 10 minutes.

Mahaffey Gateway provides an all-in one solution that combines thermal scanning equipment with custom-designed screening facilities - compliant with the CDC's safety recommendations and ISO's screening protocol - to create the safest, most efficient solution for protecting teams of 200-3,000 as they get back to work.

For more information, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com or call (855) 977-1763.