Magid redesigns Level 3, industry standard protective glove

Magid has designed a special formulation of thermoplastic rubber glove (TPR) along with a unique ventilated honeycomb design to achieve level 3 impact protection without sacrificing comfort or breathability. Magid’s new TRX883 features:

  • M-Power Defense System™ — Groundbreaking TPR formulation and design that delivers the highest level of impact protection while also allowing nine times more airflow than a standard impact glove
  • ANSI A8 Cut-Level AeroDex® Shell — Delivers extreme cut resistance and is 50% lighter than a traditional HPPE of the same cut level
  • VersaTek™ Adaptive Coating — Delivers over 50% more abrasion resistance than other coatings and enhances worker grip by adapting to almost any environment, such as wet, dry and oily environments

For more information, visit magidglove.com.

