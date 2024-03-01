LYB introduces Petrothene T3XL7420 flame-retardant compound

LYB announces the launch of Petrothene T3XL7420, a groundbreaking flame-retardant compound designed for wire manufacturing in the automotive and appliance industries to optimize production line speeds and enhance manufacturing efficiency.

Formulated specifically for use in Society of Automotive Engineers, International Organization for Standardization, Underwriters Laboratories and Canadian Standards Association applications, Petrothene T3XL7420 is a direct response to customer and industry needs for optimized production and exceptional results including enhanced cure kinetics, increased stiffness and better barrier performance compared to other Petrothene XL grades.

For more information, visit lyb.com.