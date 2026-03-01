Liebherr debuts LTM 1090-4.3 mobile crane

Liebherr has launched its new LTM 1090-4.3 all-terrain mobile crane, enhancing its 90-ton class lineup.

Expand Liebherr’ LTM 1090-4.3 all-terrain mobile crane.

The four-axle crane features a 197-foot telescopic boom with a maximum hoist height of 249 feet and radius of 203 feet, delivering strong lifting performance across a variety of construction and industrial applications.

Equipped with Liebherr’s advanced LICCON3 control system, along with VarioBase® and Vario Ballast®, the LTM 1090-4.3 offers improved operational efficiency, safety and flexibility. Designed for global markets, it combines efficient road mobility with powerful on-site capabilities, making it a versatile choice for rental fleets and contractors seeking cost-effective, high performance lifting solutions.

For more information, visit liebherr.com.