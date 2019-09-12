Liebherr 550-EC-H Tower Crane now available from ITI VR Simulations

Industrial Training International (ITI) VR Simulations' latest software release is now live for all ITI VR subscribers. The update (v1.5.431) introduces two new crane types to the simulation library, launches new control pod hardware, updates user manual documentation (now available in Spanish, German and French), and features an improved master scenario list that offers a streamlined experience in terms of building custom training paths to target specific operator skills and learning objectives.

× Expand The Liebherr 550-EC-H Tower Crane has been added to the ITI VR Simulations Library.

The addition of the Liebherr 550-ECH Tower Crane to the ITI VR Simulations Library is the first commercially available tower crane simulator powered by VR technology. The ITI VR Tower Crane experience is optimized in terms of hardware with new dual-axis tower crane pods, but can also be used with existing multi-axis pods.

For more information, visit www. iti.com/vr or call (800) 727-6355.