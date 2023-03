Layher to introduce Twixbeam in 2023

Layher Scaffolding will introduce the new Aluminum TwixBeam to the North American market this summer.

The product is a multifunctional system solution with a variety of uses from support beams, suspended scaffolding or projection structures, to wide spanning work platforms or a system main beam.

For more information, visit layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.