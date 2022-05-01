Kappler's Frontline 300 offers three-way protection

Frontline® 300 is available as a coverall or three-piece ensemble.

Frontline® 300 from Kappler is ideal for line breaks, tank cleaning and other maintenance situations.

Developed with detailed input from petrochemical safety officers, it offers three-way protection for chemical, flash-fire and radiant heat. It was proven with demanding Pyroman Thermal Manikin testing, plus extensive testing to document excellent holdout for the most common petrochemical hazards. The hood, jacket and bib pants provide excellent flexibility. The hood and jacket can be removed when not in the hot zone, thereby allowing the individual to ventilate. Also available as a coverall, Frontline 300 garments are designed for multi-use, single-exposure protection.

For more information, visit www.kappler.com/products/f300 or call (800) 600-4019.