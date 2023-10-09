Jet-Lube introduces innovative pipe wrap product line: Deacon Rocket Wrap

Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. and a distinguished pioneer in developing solutions that enhance the reliability, efficiency, and longevity of industrial assets, announces the latest breakthrough by its Jet-Lube brand – the Deacon Rocket Wrap product line.

Deacon Rocket Wrap presents a comprehensive carbon fiber wrap solution engineered for an extensive range of industrial applications. This product line is ideally suited for process piping, tanks, and silo/foundation reinforcement and repair. Deacon Rocket Wrap distinguishes itself through its restorative properties that prevent downtime and structural demolition.

Whitmore's latest pipe wrap innovation is designed to provide an all-encompassing solution to address the challenges posed by damaged piping. It is easy to install and compliant with the exacting standards of ASME PCC-2 Article 401.

"Deacon will provide skilled engineering package support and a readily available product that will allow our customers to quickly resolve leaks and damage in the field,” said Doug Reid, Whitmore Manufacturing's Vice President of Product Management. “This new product line goes hand in hand with our Deacon line of online sealing and valve products that help keep plant assets running smoothly.”

"The addition of Deacon Rocket Wrap aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing comprehensive support to our customers, addressing the challenges they encounter in leak repair through innovative pipe wrap solutions," emphasized Mark Bass, Whitmore Manufacturing, President.

To learn more about the Deacon Rocket Wrap Product Line, please visit www.jetlube.com/pipe-wrap.