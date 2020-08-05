ION Science's TVOC 2 PID improves indoor air quality

In conjunction with partners such as Global Plasma Solutions, ION Science's products seek to revolutionize health and safety across various industries by improving indoor air quality.

ION Science's TVOC 2 is a fixed continuous photoionization detector (PID) for the detection and measurement of total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs). TVOC 2 has a selectable detection range of 0-10 ppm, 0-100 ppm or 0-1,000 ppm, and is ideal for use in manufacturing and process industries where VOCs are typically present.

