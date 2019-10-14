Introducing Aqua-Aerobic's new SAF-T Float

Aqua-Aerobic's new SAF-T FloatTM.

Through customer feedback over the past several years, Aqua-Aerobic has answered the demand for a solution that provides service personnel with safer, easier and more accessible maintenance on Aqua-Jet® aerators and AquaDDM® mixers: new SAF-T FloatTM (Safe Accessible Float Technology).

This new technology encompasses two critical features. First, a docking station on each float receives a set of lightweight, removable handrails. The handrail system, using OSHA 1910.29(b) design criteria for guardrails, has a specifically designed indexing slot and locking pin that prevent accidental rotation or dislodgement. Second, Aqua-Aerobic Systems applies a nonskid coating onto a section of the float where the handrails are attached in order to provide a safe grip for the maintenance staff standing on the float.

For more information on the new SAF-T Float, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 654-2501.