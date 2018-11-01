inoLECT releases isoRAC® Single Application Remote Racking Device

inoLECT has released its isoRAC® Single Application Remote Racking Device. This lightweight, user-friendly device is easy to install, operate and remove, and requires no switchgear modifications be made.

The unit monitors applied torque and revolution count during the operation process and limits torque to protect against switchgear damage. The operation remote displays an indication light when in use.

For more information, visit www.inolect.com or call (844) inoLECT [466-5328].