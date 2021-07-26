Industry expert offers 10-step roadmap to improve leadership skills

The Power of Goal ZERO: Results Focused Leadership for Achieving Superior Performance, by veteran oil and gas industry executive Sam Smolik, is now available through Amazon Publishing.

Through personal stories and experiences, Smolik provides techniques for demonstrating strong leadership, creating a culture of excellence, implementing organizational change, developing effective management systems and achieving superior performance, especially in the area of safety.

“In today's competitive environment, individuals and organizations must be best-in-class to compete and win,” said Smolik, whose 50-year-career includes employment with multinational organizations such as LyondellBasell, Dow Chemical and Royal Dutch Shell.

The book provides a roadmap for organizations to design, improve, utilize and maintain a management system intended to increase performance and productivity

"Sam’s book accomplishes what hundreds of other publications have attempted to do, which is to simplify and clearly state how to achieve step change in an organization,” said Charlie Shaver, chairman and CEO of Nouryon Chemicals.

The name of the book — The Power of Goal ZERO — refers to an industry-recognized term indicating a zero-incident safety culture.

“Safety performance is about leadership, culture, processes and discipline,” said LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel. “Sam’s passion for safety really comes through in this book.”

The Power of Goal ZERO can be purchased on Amazon.com. For more information on the book, visit www.SamSmolik.com.