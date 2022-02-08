Industry’s best smart radio

The next generation of industrial radios is now free for a limited time. Pre-order weavix today and give every worker in your facility the most advanced smart radio available.

Whether you’re getting radios for your crews for the first time, expanding your enterprise, or just need a better solution, weavix™ has you covered.

Frontline workers haven’t seen any major breakthroughs in their industrial radios in over 80 years. Old, legacy radios only have basic functionality, but still come at a premium price tag. weavix™ says enough is enough. Enough of the high upfront costs and dumb devices keeping your workforce from reaching their full potential. Transform your frontlines into an Internet of Workers (IoW) powerhouse with smart digital radios.

Communication Features your Frontline has been Asking For

No longer are frontline workers restricted to only push-to-talk (PTT) communications. With state-of-the-art communication technology, weavix™ is the first to offer multimedia converged communications to everyone in the facility. After deploying walt™ smart radios to your frontline, every worker can communicate through voice, text, video collaboration and more from anywhere in the facility. All in one platform, all from one device, and now free for a limited time.

Industrial radios can do more than what the legacy providers would want you to believe. With built-in communications features made to support any enterprise, weavix™ connects every worker through digital communication. In-line dictation and automated language translation tears down communication and language barriers to keep workers productive through their entire shift.

Even when there’s an emergency on location, weavix™ is your mass alerts solution. Send targeted notifications to every weavix™ device instantly. Ensure your mass alert was delivered and acknowledged by everyone within your geofenced area to keep your frontline safe and informed with a moment’s notice.

Radios for Every Worker, Managed by Us

Equipping your entire workforce with smart industrial radios is now easier than ever. No matter the size of your enterprise, you won’t get billed for a single radio. To make the decision easier, everything is covered under the weavix™ managed service: weCare™.

weCare™ includes all repairs, maintenance and upgrades for every weavix™ smart radio, ensuring your frontline has the most up-to-date radios and software needed to optimize your workforce.

Free Radios, Now for a Limited Time

weavix™ leads in the radio revolution, and we don’t want you to miss out. Because of ongoing supply chain issues and high demand, our smart industrial radios are back in stock summer 2022. Give your frontline the converged, multimedia communications they deserve with free radios now with weavix™. Pre-order today here.