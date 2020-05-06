Industrial Scientific introduces lone worker monitoring solution

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection and connected safety, is pleased to announce the expansion of its connected safety portfolio to include the new TGX™ Gateway. The TGX Gateway wirelessly connects lone workers in the field to safety contacts, ensuring that workers in the most remote locations always have a lifeline to safety.

With dual cellular and satellite connectivity, the TGX Gateway is ideal for remote locations where wi-fi, Ethernet, or cellular alone cannot reliably connect workers to safety contacts. Having reliable connectivity, regardless of location, means managers know their people are safe and workers know someone can respond in an instant if an emergency occurs.

The TGX Gateway makes it easy to monitor lone worker safety in real time. The gateway transmits gas readings and alarm activity from Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitors to iNet® Now Live Monitoring software. With iNet Now’s easy-to-use dashboard and optional text alerts, safety managers can see worker status, location, and current conditions, providing an instant view into remote worker safety.

“When lone workers are in locations without cell coverage, they are truly alone. If something were to happen, the safety manager wouldn't know to send help,” said Tae-Yeon Won, product manager at Industrial Scientific. “The TGX Gateway eliminates this challenge by seamlessly connecting lone workers via satellite to safety managers who can monitor, escalate, and respond to critical incidents in real time.”

The vehicle-installed TGX Gateway requires no maintenance or charging and automatically connects with nearby Ventis Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitors and Radius® BZ1 Area Monitors for simple, seamless connectivity in remote locations.

Learn more about the TGX Gateway.