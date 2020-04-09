Industrial Scientific completes integration of Radius® BZ1 Area Monitors with SAFER One™ Software

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection and connected safety, is pleased to announce the integration of the Radius BZ1 Area Monitor with SAFER One Dynamic Plume Modeling Software.

“Incorporating gas data from Radius BZ1 Area Monitors into SAFER One software shows users where a leak is coming from, where it’s going, and who could be impacted,” said Jason Kettler, product manager at Industrial Scientific. “This real-time information allows users to adapt to changing conditions and make decisions that will protect their workers and communities, placing us one crucial step closer toward our vision of ending death on the job by 2050.”

Customers with Radius BZ1 Area Monitors can pair their existing equipment with SAFER One to begin operating with increased confidence in a chemical emergency.

