HSI releases improved OSHA 10 and 30 courses

HSI has upgraded its OSHA 10 and 30 courses.

HSI has added more interactivity and updated animations to engage employees, ensuring they remember the content. The new training is built on storytelling videos that connect course takers to real-world hazards, as well as 3-D animations and interactive scenarios. In addition to the higher quality of content, HSI provides free OSHA hard cards plus a printable certificate, QR code and fraud protection.

HSI also added the OSHA 30-hour training in Spanish, in addition to the existing OSHA 10.

For more information, visit www.hsi.com/solutions/osha-10-30-onlinetraining or call (520) 392-0036.