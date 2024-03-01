Harrington introduces TCE-llB Series spark resistant air hoists

Harrington has introduced the new TCE-llB Series spark-resistant air hoists, built with components that will reduce or eliminate risk of spark produced by impact or friction in heavy-duty industrial applications.

The TCE-llB Series hoists are Ex certified spark resistant to level II 2G Ex h IIB T4 Gb for gas and II 2D Ex h IIIB 130°C Db for dust and are in compliance with the ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU.

The hoists are available in one-quarter ton to six-ton capacities with either cord or pendant controls and can be paired with VLPT push or VLGT geared Ex certified spark resistant manual trolleys. They have an unlimited duty cycle for continuous operation and are extremely fast lifting for applications where speed is critical.

Standard features include nickel-plated load chain and bronze-coated top and bottom hooks for spark resistance, and a spring-loaded, multi-vane motor that permits very fine feathering control.

