Harrington Hoists: RY Wire Rope hoist combines safety, reliability

RY Wire Rope trolley hoist

These ultra-low headroom trolley hoists have an H4 duty rating for high-demand applications, and standard configurations are certified and listed to UL 1340 "Standard for Hoists" and CSA 22.2 No. 33 "Construction and Test of Electric Cranes and Hoists."

Available in capacities of 3 to 10 ton, these hoists come standard with dual speed variable frequency drive control on both hoist and trolley for optimum speed adjustability. Also, a standard feature is a no-load, high speed function that allows hoist operation at 1.5 times the standard high speed with a load less than 25% of rated capacity.

RY hoists feature high-performance motor brakes: the pull-rotor motor brake on 3- and 5-ton models, and a magnetic disc brake on 7.5- and 10-ton models. Both brakes provide reliable and safe operation and exceptional durability.

Additional features include premium independent wire rope core, a full 360° rope guide, a durable deep grooved rope drum and externally adjustable upper and lower limit switches to easily set the desired range of operation.

