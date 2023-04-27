Harrington Hoists releases new mini EM/ SEM and KREWMATE chain series

Harrington Hoists has released two new lines of mini electric chain hoists designed for use in medium- to heavy-duty industrial settings or any facility with limited space.

Harrington’s EM series, three-phase mini electric chain hoists are available in 250-, 500- and 1000-pound capacities. Its SEM series single-phase mini electric chain hoists are available in 500- and 1000-pound capacities. These hoists have a compact and rugged die-cast aluminum body with no sharp edges and feature a high-performance motor brake, a unique chain guide designed to prevent chain tangling, completely sealed housing allowing for both indoor and outdoor use and a nickel-plated load chain for corrosion resistance.

In conjunction with KITO Entertainment Group, Harrington Hoists has released its new line of KREWMATE Mini Entertainment Chain Hoists. These hoists are available in both single-phase and three-phase models, and are intended for use in theaters, concert halls, arenas and studios.

