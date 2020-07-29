Pepperl+Fuchs’ Ex-Handy 10 feature phone now with global approvals

The Ex-Handy 10 intrinsically safe 4G/LTE feature phone from the Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom is now globally approved for Zone 1/21 and Div. 1. The phone has also completed testing and certification for the Sprint Open Market program. Designed for the harshest environments, the Ex-Handy 10 feature phone is simple and rugged, and is the ideal companion for innovative Industry 4.0 applications in hazardous areas around the world.

Being certified for the Sprint Open Market program means the Ex-Handy 10 can be activated on the Sprint network for the first time and ensures that Sprint-specific features, like the Sprint Direct Connect Push-To-Talk service, operate flawlessly. Sprint customers now have access to a Div. 1 certified device with all the flexibility of the Ex-Handy 10.

More functionality for the user

The Ex-Handy 10 enables the use of Push-to-Talk (PTT) over 4G, private LTE, and Wi-Fi networks. This ensures optimal network coverage in all areas and situations, with low network latency and excellent data transfer rates. For more security, flexibility, and simplified communication in potentially dangerous areas, easy-to-use buttons provide quick one-touch access to PTT and lone worker protection functions.

Speakers on the front of the Ex-Handy 10 ensure the best voice and sound quality—even in noisy environments. A fixed cabling system for use in hazardous areas makes it possible to use radio speaker microphones (RSM) or headsets. Extremely resilient and scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass protects the device’s high-resolution display. With IP68 protection and permissible ambient temperatures from -20 °C to +60 °C, even the harshest industrial environments do not pose a problem. The highly developed rechargeable battery paired with advanced energy management allows above-average operating times.

Maximum security and support

Equipped with the Android 9 operating system, the phone receives patches and security updates automatically. The device’s in-house development team can also respond quickly to customer needs and make adjustments without having to defer to external partners. With long availability and long-term support (5-year life cycle) as well as global approvals (explosion protection, country-specific product conformity and a wide variety of radio bands), the new feature phone offers complete planning and investment security.

The Ex-Handy 10 can also be connected to ecom's new Digital Products and Services product line. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) offers project and IT managers a sophisticated staging, mobile device management, and analytics solution. Digital services can be predefined and set up automatically, or correlations and causalities can be established in real time—for example between software errors, geographical data, and Wi-Fi coverage. In addition, customers benefit from Pepperl+Fuchs' end-to-end solution and global service portfolio for hazardous areas, which paves the way for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Additional features of the Ex-Handy 10