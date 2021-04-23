Enerpac releases new Mechanical Piping Isolation and Test Tools (MITT)

Mechanical Isolation and Test Tools (MITT Series) is an efficient and cost-effective pipe maintenance tool that eliminates chemical cleaning, flushing, drying and system pressurizing in many applications.

They work by isolating piping close to the cut or weld point which enables hot work and pressure testing to be carried out quickly and safely with the same tool. During isolations, twin seals and the pressurized annulus provide three barriers that enable hot work to be completed safely. Any residual vapor within the piping is vented to a safe area and eliminates a build-up of backpressure.

Mechanical Isolation Test Tools (MITT Series) tools also allow welds to be pressure tested locally to high pressures. This helps prevent leakage in mature piping systems. The patented design allows the tools to self-center during installation and provides the unique capability to cover more pipe schedules with a single tool than any other competitive offering.

The Enerpac MITT Series tools are also available to buy or rent from the Enerpac Tool Center. Visit their website or call (800) 962-2881.