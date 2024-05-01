Expand DXP’s Predict-Plus offers proactive health monitoring for rotating equipment

The device can be used on all manner of rotating equipment such as pumps, motors, gearboxes, bearing housings and more.

By gathering vibration and temperature data from rotating equipment, Predict-Plus gives valuable insight into the health and performance of assets accessible from a cellphone or computer. Within the U.S., the device can communicate over Verizon 4G LTE, AT&T or T-Mobile depending on optimal service in the area. It also features a global chipset for communication in 107 countries without additional communications hardware and allows users to interface via internet browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari.

For more information, visit dxpe.com/predict-plus.