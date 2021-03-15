Denso North America announces Denso Bore-Wrap®

Denso North America is excited to announce the launch of their latest innovation - Denso Bore-Wrap®. Denso Bore-Wrap is an Abrasion Resistant Outerwrap (ARO) which has outstanding performance against impact, gouge, abrasion, and fracture.

Bore-Wrap creates a superior sacrificial outer laminate layer, which protects both pre-approved field joint coatings and mainline coatings (such as, liquid epoxy coatings, 3LPE, 3LPP and FBE coatings) from damage during pipeline installations, in difficult terrain or by means of trenchless installation methods, such as directional drilling, HDD or boring.

Denso Bore-Wrap is easily applied in the field; there is no mixing required, it is simply wrapped over the existing pipeline coating and cured with water. Due to its flexibility and exceptional level of mechanical protection, Bore-Wrap minimizes the need for costly spot repairs or re-pulling pipe from damage.

To learn more, visit Denso North America at www.densona.com or call them at (281) 821-3355.